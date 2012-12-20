* New CEO Black sketches plans for role at Allscripts
* Chairman says strategic review process was "rigorous"
* Stock down 17 pct amid disappointment in no sale
Dec 20 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions
Inc fell nearly 17 percent on Thursday after the
company abandoned plans to sell itself and instead introduced
new management to run the company as an independent entity.
Allscripts, which sells systems that allow hospitals and
physicians to share patient records electronically, announced
the news late on Wednesday.
On Thursday the company's chairman, Dennis Chookaszian,
told analysts on a conference call that the board had conducted
a "rigorous" review of its options and ultimately decided that
the best way to create value for shareholders was to exploit the
company's long-term growth potential.
Allscripts named Paul Black, former chief operating officer
at rival Cerner Corp and an Allscripts board member, to
replace Glen Tullman, who led the company for 15 years.
Black, who addressed shareholders on the call, said his
goals include freshening the company's product line, enhancing
operating efficiencies and working to retain existing clients.
He said he will spend time meeting with "key constituents"
before laying out his plan in detail.
The company declined to provide any financial guidance
except to say it was happy with the way the fourth quarter
started. Black said he expects the company to benefit from
having clarity now that the review process is over.
"There has been a lot of disruption in the marketplace," he
said. "A lot of people were hesitant to make a decision until
they knew who they would be working with."
Chookaszian declined to say whether the board's decision to
remain independent was unanimous, saying the board "doesn't
comment on its decisions."
Allscripts shares were down 16.6 percent at $8.91 on the
Nasdaq on Thursday morning.
(Reporting by Toni Clarke in Boston; editing by Matthew Lewis)