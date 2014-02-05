BRIEF-Palestine Investment Bank Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net interest income $3.3 million versus $2.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2ovkfLa) Further company coverage:
Feb 5 Allstate Corp's quarterly profit more than doubled as disaster losses fell and the company earned higher premiums from its insurance policies.
Net income rose to $810 million, or $1.76 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $394 million, or 81 cents per share, a year earlier.
On an operating basis, Allstate earned $1.70 per share.
Consolidated revenue rose 3 percent to $8.79 billion.
* Q1 net interest income $3.3 million versus $2.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2ovkfLa) Further company coverage:
* Says Q1 net profit down 9.9 percent y/y at 285.7 million yuan ($41.46 million)