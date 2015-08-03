Aug 3 Home and auto insurer Allstate Corp reported a 47 percent fall in quarterly profit as the company paid out more in claims.

The company's net income available to common shareholders fell to $326 million, or 79 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $614 million, or $1.39 per share, a year earlier.

Claims and claims-related expenses linked to property-liability insurance rose 8.7 percent to $5.59 billion. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)