Aug 3 Home and auto insurer Allstate Corp's
quarterly profit missed analysts' estimate by a wide
margin as the company paid out more in claims.
The company's shares fell 4.2 percent in after-market
trading on Monday.
Chief Executive Thomas Wilson said the company's operating
income was lower due to increased frequency and severity of auto
accidents.
"More people have started driving and as more people drive
and drive further, they have more accidents. We see this as a
continuation of a trend that started last fall," Wilson told
Reuters.
U.S. auto sales were stronger than expected in July and kept
the industry on pace for its best performance since the turn of
the century due to cheaper gasoline and low interest rates.
Claims and claims-related expenses linked to
property-liability insurance rose 8.7 percent to $5.59 billion
in the second quarter ended June 30.
The company's net income available to common shareholders
fell 47 percent to $326 million, or 79 cents per share.
On an operating basis, Allstate reported earnings of 63
cents per share, missing the average analyst estimate of 97
cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Allstate's underlying, or adjusted, combined ratio was 87.7
percent, compared with 83 percent a year earlier.
A combined ratio is the percentage of premium revenue an
insurer has to pay out in claims. A ratio below 100 percent
means an insurer earns more in premiums than it pays out in
claims.
Revenue from property-liability premiums rose about 4.4
percent to $7.88 billion.
Allstate reported a 14.9 percent fall in catastrophe losses.
The company's shares closed at $69.38 on the New York Stock
Exchange.
