BRIEF-Jordan's Almehanya Real Estate Investments and Housing Q1 profit rises
April 26 Almehanya Real Estate Investments and Housing Co:
Oct 29 Allstate Corp, the largest publicly traded home and auto insurer in the United States, reported a 142 percent jump in third-quarter profit, compared with a year earlier when it recorded a loss of about $475 million on the sale of a unit.
The company's net income available to common shareholders rose to $750 million, or $1.74 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $310 million, or 66 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net earned premiums rose 4.8 percent to $7.31 billion. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore)
April 26 Almehanya Real Estate Investments and Housing Co:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, April 26 (Fitch) 本文章英文原文最初于2017年4月6日发布于：<a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pr/1021743">Fitch Affirms China Taiping Insurance Group's IDR at 'A'; Outlook Stable 惠誉评级确认中国太平保险集团有限责任公司（太平集团）、中国太平保险集团（香港）有限公司（太平集团（香港））和中国太平保险控股有限公司（太平控股）的发行人违约评级 为‘A’级。 惠誉同时确认了太平人寿保险有限公司（太平人寿）的保险公司财务实力评级为‘A+’级，太平再保险有限公司（太平再保险）的保险公司财务实力评级为‘A’级，展望稳定。 完整评级行动列表请见本文章末尾。 关键评级驱动因素 确认评级反映出太平集团的资本金水平一直很稳健、经营业绩持续盈利、保费来源多样化、业务持续增长。惠誉认为太平人寿是太平集团内