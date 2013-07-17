EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
July 17 Home and auto insurer Allstate Corp will sell its Lincoln Benefit Life Co to Resolution Life Holdings for $600 million, becoming the latest insurer to sell their life and annuity businesses in the low interest-rate environment.
The deal follows AXA SA's sale of its U.S. life insurance unit to Protective Life Corp in April and Sun Life Financial Inc's sale of its variable annuity business to Delaware Life Holdings in December..
Reuters reported last month that British financial services firm Resolution Group was in the race to buy the Allstate unit for about $500 million to $900 million.
The deal will generate cash proceeds of about $785 million, including tax benefits, Allstate said in a statement on Wednesday.
The deal will result in a statutory gain of $350 million to $400 million and increase Allstate's deployable capital by about $1 billion.
Allstate shares, which have risen about 27 percent this year, closed at $51.03 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has
LOS ANGELES/ SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 3 When Twitter goes public in coming weeks, one of the biggest winners will be a 47-year-old financier who guards his secrecy so zealously that he employs a person to take down his Wikipedia entry and scrub his picture from the Internet.