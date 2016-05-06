BRIEF-CLX Communications sets new financial targets
* TARGET IS THAT NET DEBT OVER TIME SHALL BE BELOW TWO TIMES ADJUSTED EBITDA
May 6 Alltek Technology:
* Says the company to sign an agreement for syndicated credit line of $80 million, with a term of three years
* Says the proceeds to be used to enrich operating funds
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/ykeh
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Hellman & Friedman has rival offer worth as much as A$2.87 bln