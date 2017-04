Aug 22 AllTele Allmanna Svenska Telefonaktiebolaget publ : * Says Q2 EBITDA SEK 21.2 million versus SEK 19.9 million * Says Q2 order intake up 42 percent from previous quarter * Says Q2 net income SEK 7.5 million versus SEK 3.8 million * Source text for Eikon [ID:bit.ly/1nhshLu] * Further company coverage