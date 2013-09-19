By Gerry Shih
| SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 19
technology blog All Things Digital will leave News Corp's
Dow Jones publishing unit at the end of the year, the
parties announced Thursday, severing a lucrative but sometimes
rocky relationship between two of the most influential outlets
in the technology press.
As part of the break-up, Walt Mossberg, the co-founder of
AllThingsD and longtime personal technology columnist for the
Wall Street Journal, will leave the newspaper, which is
published by Dow Jones. News Corp acquired Dow Jones in 2007.
The AllThingsD name and website are wholly-owned by Dow
Jones. Fortune magazine reported Thursday that Dow Jones will
retain rights to the AllThingsD brand, although Colleen
Schwartz, a Dow Jones spokeswoman, said plans surrounding the
brand have not been finalized.
Former Journal reporter Kara Swisher and Mossberg founded
AllThingsD in 2003 as an annual technology industry gathering.
The blog launched later, in 2007, as an extension of the
conference and quickly became an authoritative source of
industry news and gadget reviews while retaining considerable
editorial independence from Dow Jones and the Journal.
Thursday's confirmation of the impending split has renewed
questions about the future of the highly lucrative conference,
which has regularly drawn tech luminaries including Apple
Chief Executive Tim Cook and Microsoft founder
Bill Gates.
Several months ago, AllThingsD hired boutique investment
bank Code Advisors to find alternative investors and remains in
talks with two companies, including Comcast's
NBCUniversal, the Fortune report said.
In a statement issued Thursday, Dow Jones Editor in Chief
Gerard Baker said The Journal planned a major internal expansion
of its technology coverage, including adding reviewers and
bloggers.
The Journal will also push further into the events business
with an international technology conference and roll out a new
website for its tech coverage, Baker said.