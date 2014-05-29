BRIEF-Profile Systems says that Alpha Grissin's bankruptcy will affect its consolidated financial statements
* Says that its consolidated financial statements will not be affected by Alpha Grissin's bankruptcy
May 29 Allwin Telecommunication Co Ltd
* Says controlling shareholder Wang Chongmei has unloaded 17.5 million shares or 4.9 percent of company's issued share capital on May 27, holding reduced to 18.5 percent
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/gyt69v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says that its consolidated financial statements will not be affected by Alpha Grissin's bankruptcy
NEW YORK, April 19 Julia Roberts was named People magazine's world's most beautiful woman for a record 5th time on Wednesday, but the actress said she thought her best years were yet to come.