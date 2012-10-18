Oct 18 Ally Financial Inc on Thursday became the
latest U.S. financial institution to face cyber attacks that may
stem from hackers in Iran.
Bank of America Corp, Wells Fargo & Co and
other banks in recent weeks have suffered so-called denial of
service attacks in which hackers use a high volume of incoming
traffic to delay or disrupt customer websites.
Regional bank BB&T Corp and credit card issuer
Capital One Financial Corp confirmed disruptions earlier
this week. A spokeswoman for Ally, the former auto lending arm
of General Motors Co, said the bank was investigating the
"unusual traffic" on its website.
Sources have previously told Reuters that the attacks could
be part of a year-long cyber campaign waged by Iranian hackers
against major U.S. financial institutions and other corporate
entities.
Banks have stressed that customer accounts and information
has not been at risk, but the attacks have highlighted the
growing threat from hackers against U.S. infrastructure. Last
week, U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta urged Congress and
businesses to step up cybersecurity efforts. [ID: nL1E8LBJUB]
A group that calls itself the Cyber Fighters of Izz ad-din Al
Qassam has claimed credit for the disruptions, declaring them a
protest against the anti-Islam video posted on YouTube and
stoked violent protests across the Muslim world.
In the past, the group has posted on the Internet plans to
target certain banks ahead of time. But a posting on Tuesday,
which alluded to Panetta's speech, said this week the group
would not identify the institutions.
A source familiar with the situation said law enforcement
officials warned some banks over the weekend that they might be
targeted. Banks have been working closely with authorities and
with each other as they work to mitigate the attacks.
Denial of service attacks increased by 88 percent in the
third quarter from a year ago, Prolexic Technologies, which
defends clients against attacks, said in a report this week.