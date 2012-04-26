* Net income $310 mln vs $146 mln year-ago
* Mortgage profits quadruple
* Auto finance results slip
April 26 Ally Financial Inc, the mortgage and
auto lender owned largely by the U.S. government, reported
higher first-quarter profits on higher valuations for its
mortgage servicing rights.
Net income was $310 million compared with $146 million a
year earlier, the company said in a statement on Thursday.
Operating profits from mortgage operations were $191
million, up from $43 million. The improvement was due to higher
values for mortgage servicing rights, as well as additional
lending tied to government refinancing programs, the company
said.
Profits from auto finance, which the company sees as key to
its future, declined 15 percent to $442 million. The company
said lease profit margins in North America were down.
Ally, which does not have publicly traded stock, was bailed
out by the U.S. government following losses on mortgage
investments.