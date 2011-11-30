* Three lawsuits filed over mortgage-linked securities

By Karen Freifeld

NEW YORK, Nov 30 Ally Financial Inc units were sued by Financial Guaranty Insurance Co for fraud and breach of contract over $3.8 billion in residential mortgage-backed securities it insured during the housing boom.

The lawsuits were filed on Wednesday in the New York state Supreme Court in Manhattan.

In one complaint, FGIC claimed Ally's GMAC Mortgage unit fraudulently induced it to insure a $1.2 billion transaction in 2006 by misleading it about its business practices and the quality of tens of thousands of home loans underlying the notes.

The insurer claimed GMAC knew the mortgage loans were "demonstrably worse" than represented, citing the "extraordinarily high" defect and default rate in the transaction.

In a second lawsuit, FGIC sued Ally unit Residential Funding Co over two 2005 home equity loan-backed notes it insured that were issued and sold to investors for $853.8 million and $577.5 million.

FGIC said Residential Funding misrepresented the underwriting, credit quality and characteristics of the tens of thousands of loans that provided collateral for the notes.

The insurer says it already received over $84 million in claims under the policies, and sued for breach of contract.

In a third lawsuit, FGIC sued Residential Funding over a $1.2 billion residential mortgage-backed securities transaction in 2005 that it insured. Financial Guaranty charges that it already has been presented with more than $86 million in claims, according to the court papers.

FGIC said Residential Funding's misrepresentations in the 2005 transaction were "so egregious" that the Federal Housing Finance Authority has alleged fraud and state and federal securities law violations. It filed for breach of contract and other claims.

"We believe there are substantial legal and factual defenses related to the FGIC claims and we intend to defend our position aggressively," Ally spokeswoman Gina Proia said.

Ally, a former lending arm of General Motors Corp once known as GMAC Financial Services, required three government bailouts during the financial crisis as subprime mortgages collapsed. It is roughly 74 percent-owned by the U.S. government.

Earlier this month, Ally Chief Executive Michael Carpenter said the company's Residential Capital mortgage unit is a separate legal entity and does not have unlimited backing from its parent company.

Earlier this month, Ally Chief Executive Michael Carpenter said the company's Residential Capital mortgage unit is a separate legal entity and does not have unlimited backing from its parent company.