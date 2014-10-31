(Adds details of other subprime auto investigations, background
By Peter Rudegeair and Joy Wiltermuth
NEW YORK Oct 31 The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission is investigating the subprime auto lending
and securitization practices at No. 2 U.S. auto lender Ally
Financial Inc, the company said on Friday.
Since the start of the year, Ally has issued $2.75 billion
in three deals of bonds backed by subprime auto loans, down from
$4.06 billion across four deals last year, according to data
from Thomson Reuters IFR. In August, Ally issued a $750 million
subprime auto-backed bond deal.
That was the first such securitization following the
disclosure in early August that Santander Consumer USA Holdings
Inc and GM Financial, the in-house lending arm of General
Motors Co, were being investigated by the U.S. Department
of Justice over similar subprime auto activities.
Ally has previously said it was being investigated by the
Justice Department for potential fraud over mortgage bonds but
has not disclosed any investigation by the department over
subprime auto issues.
The issuance of bonds backed by subprime auto loans has
risen steadily since 2011, with 2014 on pace to be the strongest
year of issuance since the financial crisis, according to a
Wells Fargo research report released on Tuesday.
The bank disclosed the investigation in a quarterly
regulatory filing.
