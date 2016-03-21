March 21 Ally Financial Inc said on
Monday it would appoint an independent director in consultation
with activist hedge fund to Lion Point Capital.
Lion Point has been agitating for a number of changes at the
auto loan company. In January, it asked Ally to explore
strategic alternatives and also extend its director nomination
deadline to consider two of its candidates.
Ally rebuffed the idea of exploring strategic alternatives
and said it would not extend the deadline. However, the firm
said it would consider Lion Point's candidates.
On Monday, Ally said it expects to appoint a new director no
later than June 30. The appointment will expand the board to 12
members.
Reacting to the move, Lion Point said it was withdrawing its
director nominations and shareholder proposal.
Lion Point, which holds less than one percent of the lender,
was making its first public campaign to push change at a
company.
(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)