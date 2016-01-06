(Adds details from letter, background)
By Michael Flaherty
Jan 6 The hedge fund pushing for changes at Ally
Financial said on Wednesday it wants to work closely
with the U.S. auto loan company's management team but is
disappointed with its initial response.
Lion Point Capital, responding to Ally's press release on
Monday, said in its own release that it wanted Ally to extend
its director nomination deadline in order to consider two of the
hedge fund's nominees.
Lion Point, co-founded in 2014 by former portfolio managers
from Elliott Management and Perry Capital, said Ally ignored
this request and also chose to make their private discussion
public via its release on Monday.
The back-and-forth is another example of how shareholder
activists, after a blockbuster year in 2015, have become
increasingly bold. Lion Point is targeting a $9 billion company
in its first such campaign while holding less than 1 percent of
Ally's stock.
Ally, the largest auto loan company in the United States,
was formerly GMAC, the financing arm of General Motors,
which was bailed out by the U.S. government during the 2008
financial crisis after making a string of bad home loans.
The company was spun out in an April 2014 IPO, with Ally
shares currently trading about 25 percent below their listing
price.
The company has been trying to boost its market share by
financing cars made by Ford Motor Co and Nissan Motor Co
Ltd after GM replaced Ally as the exclusive lessor for
Buick, GMC and Cadillac vehicles last February.
But Ally still managed to exceed its auto origination target
last year and has added relationships that include McLaren,
Aston Martin, Mitsubishi and online retailer Beepi.
In its press release on Monday, Ally said it would consider
Lion Point's directors but resisted the fund's suggestion of
exploring a sale.
Lion Point, which regulatory filings show has $950 million
under management, said on Wednesday that extending the director
nomination deadline would allow more time for the two sides to
discuss the candidates. Companies rarely extend such deadlines.
Neither Lion Point nor Ally has disclosed the names of the
directors the hedge fund is backing.
Lion Point also said its suggestion of exploring strategic
alternatives came with the caveat that such a review occur only
if the company's stock was below adjusted tangible book value
and had traded at a discount for a year.
Ally's largest shareholder is private equity firm Cerberus
Capital Management, which has an 8.6 percent stake. Perry
Capital is the third largest, with 4.7 percent, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
