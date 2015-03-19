March 19 Ally Financial Inc said
Barbara Yastine, has resigned after nearly two years as chief
executive of the auto lender's banking unit.
Yastine, who will stay with Ally until June, joined the
company as chief administrative officer in May 2010 and became
CEO and president of Ally Bank in May 2012.
Ally Financial, the former in-house finance arm for General
Motors Co, did not say why Yastine had resigned or who
would replace her.
The resignation comes a month after Ally Financial chose its
head of dealer financial services, Jeffrey Brown, to succeed
Michael Carpenter as chief executive.
The departure comes as Ally Financial is taking steps to
replace its remaining exclusive leasing deals with GM, betting
the carmaker will eventually finish taking that business
in-house.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover; Editing by Savio D'Souza)