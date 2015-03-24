March 24 Auto lender Ally Financial Inc said Diane Morais was appointed chief executive of its banking unit.

She replaces Barbara Yastine, who resigned last week after nearly two years with Ally Bank.

Morais joined Ally Bank in 2008 and has served as its deposits and line of business integration executive. She has been at Bank of America Corp for 12 years.

Ally Financial was the former in-house finance arm for General Motors Co. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru)