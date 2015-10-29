UPDATE 2-S.Korea orders Hyundai, Kia to recall vehicles after whistleblower report
* Their shares fall, underperform wider mkt on Friday (Adds background, updates shares)
Oct 29 Ally Financial Inc, the largest U.S. auto lender, reported a 37 percent fall in quarterly profit as it made less money from its automotive and dealer financing business.
Net income fell to $268 million, or 47 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $423 million, or 74 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Rachel Chitra)
* Their shares fall, underperform wider mkt on Friday (Adds background, updates shares)
LOS ANGELES, May 11 Fringed capes, pleated skirts and bolero hats peppered the runway at the Dior Cruise 2018 collection on Thursday as the luxury Parisian label spun its own twist on music festival fashion.