Dec 18 The U.S. Treasury Department will sell
its remaining 54.9 million shares of Ally Financial Inc
acquired under the government's bailout of the auto lender, Ally
said on Thursday.
The stake is worth about $1.25 billion, based on Ally's
Thursday closing price of $22.75 on the New York Stock Exchange.
Separately, Ally said in a regulatory filing that it had
received a subpoena from the Department of Justice for
information related to its subprime automotive finance lending
practices. (1.usa.gov/1C4yKVN)
Ally also said in the regulatory filing it had agreed to
voluntarily extend the statutes of limitation to allow the DOJ
to continue its investigation related to representations made by
Ally regarding Residential Capital, LLC, the company's former
mortgage subsidiary, in connection with investments in Ally made
by the Treasury Department under the Troubled Asset Relief
Program.
Ally, the former financing arm of General Motors which was
among the auto, housing and finance companies bailed out in
2009, said that with the sale of the government's remaining
stake in the company it will exit TARP.
Taxpayers injected $17.2 billion into the lender during the
financial crisis because of its mounting losses from subprime
mortgages.
U.S. Treasury has already received $18.3 billion from its
investment of $17.2 billion in Ally, the company said. The
government sold the bulk of its stake when Ally went public last
April.
In noting the subpoena received from the Justice Department,
Ally said in its regulatory filing that other financial
institutions had disclosed receiving similar requests earlier
this year.
GM Financial, the in-house financing arm of General Motors
Co, said in October it had received subpoenas from state
attorneys general and other authorities over similar issues.
(Reporting by Kanika Sikka in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie
Adler)