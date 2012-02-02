Feb 2 Ally Financial Inc, an auto and mortgage lender majority owned by the U.S. government, posted a preliminary fourth-quarter loss as it took a charge related to the settlement of foreclosure abuses.

Ally, formerly known as GMAC Financial Services, reported its second straight quarterly loss of $250 million, compared with a profit of $79 million a year earlier.

Last week, the company said it recorded a $270 million charge to cover expected regulatory penalties levied against its Residential Capital mortgage subsidiary.

State and federal officials are close to a pact with large U.S. banks over mortgage abuses, with states facing an end-of-the-week deadline to decide whether they will sign on, people close to the talks have said. Ally is the latest bank to set aside reserves to cover the cost of an agreement.

The banks in the talks, in addition to Ally, are Bank of America, Wells Fargo & Co, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Citigroup Inc.

Bad mortgage loans forced the U.S. Treasury to pour $17.2 billion into Ally during the financial crisis. It has recovered some of that money through repayments and dividends and continues to hold a 73.8 percent stake in the former lending arm of automaker General Motors.

The company, which has been trying to turn around its business with a focus on used-car loans and banking, said leasing and other automotive lending rose 27 percent in the United States.

"The charge taken to address foreclosure-related issues offset profitable performance in the global automotive services operation," Ally Chief Executive Michael Carpenter said in a statement.

Ally's mortgage operations posted a loss of $32 million in the quarter, excluding the charge, and have been a drag on the company's profit and its plans to go public.

Last year, uncertainty about the company's exposure to problems at its ResCap unit and global market turmoil had delayed an expected $6 billion IPO.

ResCap, which is named in numerous lawsuits and is currently seeking waivers to offset a covenant breach caused by the charge, could not count on "unlimited support" Ally had said and described potential consequences of placing the unit under bankruptcy protection.