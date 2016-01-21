Jan 21 Ally Financial Inc has hired J.P. Morgan to advise the largest U.S. auto lender as it fends off activist hedge fund Lion Point Capital's campaign for changes at the company, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Lion Point, co-founded in 2014 by former portfolio managers from Elliott Management and Perry Capital, has asked Ally to extend its board director nomination deadline of Jan. 4 to consider two of its candidates.

Ally did not extend the deadline but said it would consider the firm's candidates.

Spokesmen for Ally and Lion Point declined to comment. J.P. Morgan did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

(Reporting by Michael Flaherty)