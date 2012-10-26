Oct 26 Ally Financial Inc's banking subsidiary
on Friday said it is looking to sell much of its remaining
mortgage business.
Ally Bank said it is exploring strategic alternatives for
its agency mortgage servicing rights portfolio and its business
lending operations. The portfolio had $122 billion of mortgage
loans in the third quarter of 2012.
The move is Ally's latest step to exit the mortgage lending
business to focus on its U.S. auto lending and banking
operations. Its Residential Capital LLC mortgage unit filed for
bankruptcy in May and the assets were bid on this week in a
bankruptcy auction. [ID: nL1E8LPG33]
Ally, which is majority owned by the U.S. government after a
series of bailouts during the financial crisis, is also selling
international operations in a bid to pay back taxpayers. Ally is
the former auto lending arm of General Motors Co. [ID:
nL1E8LN21R]
"Going forward our goal is to focus on our customer-centric
deposit activities as well as supporting Ally's auto finance
operation," said Ally Bank President Barbara Yastine in a
statement.
The business lending unit buys mortgages from other
correspondent lenders and brokers. Ally started reducing volume
in its correspondent lending business in November 2011.
Ally said it will continue making a "modest level" of
high-quality residential jumbo mortgages for its own portfolio
through correspondents and wholesale brokers.