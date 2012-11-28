Nov 28 Ally Financial Inc on Wednesday
sold $500 million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters
service.
The notes are guaranteed by Ally US LLC, IB Finance Holding
Co, LLC and GMAC Continental Corp.
Barclays Capital, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs
were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.
BORROWER: ALLY FINANCIAL
AMT $500 MLN COUPON 3.125 PCT MATURITY 01/15/2016
TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.445 FIRST PAY 07/15/2013
MOODY'S B1 YIELD 3.313 PCT SETTLEMENT 12/03/2012
S&P B-PLUS SPREAD 297.3 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH BB-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A