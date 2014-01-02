By Peter Rudegeair and Jessica Toonkel
NEW YORK Jan 2 Demand for Ally Financial's
shares has been ramping up, with investors paying
increasingly high prices in recent private transactions that
signal the U.S. government could be able to sell its remaining
stake in the auto lender this year, sources familiar with the
situation said.
Ally Financial has been hoping to go public since at least
2011. But until now, investors were spooked by the problems that
forced it to seek some $17 billion in government bailouts during
the financial crisis, including bad home loans at its
Residential Capital subprime mortgage unit.
As Residential Capital gets ready to emerge from bankruptcy,
hedge funds have grown increasingly comfortable that Ally's
problems have cleared up and have bought the company's shares in
two private transactions. The deals signal that the government,
which still owns around 64 percent of Ally, may also find good
demand for its shares in public markets.
Even if it does not, it may be able to sell its shares to
private investors, bankers and company executives said.
"There might well be enough demand in the private market to
take Treasury out in whole," Ally Chief Executive Michael
Carpenter said on a Nov. 5 conference call with analysts.
An Ally spokeswoman declined to comment.
The U.S. Treasury is open to winding down its remaining
investment through an IPO, another private placement or through
asset sales, a department spokesman wrote in a Dec. 30 blog post
on the Treasury's website.
To be sure, Ally faces headwinds. It is harder for the
former General Motors Co lending arm to win business now
that it no longer has special agreements to be the preferred
lender to customers of Chrysler Group and GM. It has been
increasingly relying on used car loans and subprime car loans,
which tend to have weaker credit quality, to generate profit
growth.
The outcome of a few other financial services' IPOs expected
early next year may determine how successful an Ally public
offering might be, bankers said. Santander's U.S. consumer
finance business and General Electric Co's spin-off of
its credit card unit will likely come to market early in 2014,
and Ally may wait to see how they fare before proceeding with
its own IPO, said one industry banker.
Private market investors appear to be optimistic about
Ally's prospects. Ally sold $1.3 billion in unlisted shares to
private investors in November for an average price of around
$6,000 per share, and weeks later GM sold its remaining 8.5
percent stake in Ally for around $6,800 per share.
Before the November transaction, Ally had talks with at
least one private equity firm about selling shares at a fairly
big discount to their book value, a source familiar with the
situation said. But hedge funds then unexpectedly bid up the
shares, allowing Ally to fetch a valuation closer to its book
value, the source said.
The hedge funds "opened the flood-gates, and people
saying 'I will write a check for $6,000 a share," the
source said. "There is a subset of investors buying into the
notion that there is a brighter future for Ally."
Between the November and December private transactions, a
federal judge approved the plan of Residential Capital, which
Ally put into bankruptcy in May 2012, to exit Chapter 11 before
the end of the year. To many investors, that
signaled that the company had cleared up one of its biggest
problems. Standard & Poor's and Fitch raised Ally's credit
rating on the news, contributing to the higher valuation.
Ally's bonds are rallying too - its notes due in 2020, with
a 7.5 percent coupon, have risen 5 cents on the dollar to 117
cents on the dollar since August, according to bond reporting
system Trace.
The company's profitability should improve as it continues
to cut its funding costs, said Jody Lurie, a corporate credit
analyst at Janney Montgomery Scott LLC. In the third quarter,
Ally's cost of funds fell 0.57 percentage point from a year
earlier.
Ally received $17.2 billion in bailout money from the United
States during the financial crisis, when it was rescued as part
of the government's efforts to save the U.S. auto industry. The
government has recovered $12.3 billion of that money as Ally
bought back some shares and paid $3.7 billion in dividends and
interest. It is one of the biggest remaining investments in the
government's Troubled Asset Recovery Program bailout fund.
While Ally has some control over how it ultimately gets out
from under the Treasury's control, the bank cannot determine
the precise timing.
"The timing and the exact method of exit is completely under
(the Treasury's) control, not under our control," Ally CEO
Carpenter said on the Nov. 5 call.