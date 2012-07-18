* $4.1 mln sought for executives, $10.8 mln for others
* Executive bonuses could rise to $7 million
* ResCap says payouts needed to preserve value
* Hearing set for Aug. 8
By Jonathan Stempel
July 18 Residential Capital LLC, the bankrupt
mortgage lending unit of Ally Financial Inc, has asked a judge
for permission to pay as much as $17.8 million of bonuses and
incentive payments to hold onto 191 key employees.
The request came even though ResCap's parent, an auto lender
once known as GMAC, still owes about two-thirds of its $17.2
billion of federal bailout money, after accounting for a $134
million dividend payment announced on Wednesday.
According to a Tuesday night court filing, ResCap said $4.1
million of the payout would go to 17 senior executives, a sum
that could rise to $7 million depending on their success in
selling assets.
ResCap said another $10.8 million would be made available to
174 key employees. Chief Executive Thomas Marano would not be
eligible because Ally still holds bailout money from the
Troubled Asset Relief Program.
These recipients together comprise roughly 5 percent of
ResCap's 3,625-person workforce.
ResCap said the payouts would help motivate recipients,
maximize the value of the company, encourage executives to
assist in restructuring and sale duties, and insure that
employees with "irreplaceable knowledge" do not leave.
It is common for companies in bankruptcy to seek permission
for incentive payouts to key employees.
A hearing to approve ResCap's proposed payout is scheduled
for Aug. 8 before U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Martin Glenn in
Manhattan. Objections are due on Aug. 1.
Once part of General Motors Corp, Ally on Wednesday said it
will have paid the U.S. Treasury about $5.7 billion since
February 2009, including the $134 million dividend payment.
Taxpayers own about 74 percent of Ally, which did not file
for bankruptcy. Ally put ResCap into Chapter 11 on May 14 as a
means of addressing the unit's mortgage-related liabilities.
ResCap is selling assets that it hopes will fetch nearly $4
billion for creditors, it said.
Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc, a unit of Fortress
Investment Group LLC, will be the opening bidder for
ResCap's mortgage lending and servicing business.
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc
will make the first offer for a ResCap loan portfolio.
The case is In re Residential Capital LLC, U.S. Bankruptcy
Court, Southern District of New York, No. 12-12020.