Nov 2 Ally Financial Inc, the auto lender 74 percent-owned by the U.S. government, swung to a third-quarter profit, helped by strong auto-lending revenue.

The Detroit-based lender said it earned $384 million in the quarter, compared with a loss of $210 million a year earlier.

Ally, previously known as GMAC Financial, was once the auto lending arm of what is now General Motors Co.

The company received $17 billion in bailouts from the U.S. government during the financial crisis and has been selling assets to repay the money.

Earlier this month, it agreed to sell its Canadian auto finance and deposit business to Royal Bank of Canada for $4.1 billion..