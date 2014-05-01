UPDATE 3-Indian businessman Mallya granted bail in London extradition hearing
* Mallya calls news of arrest "media hype" (Updates throughout, adds background)
May 1 Auto-lender Ally Financial Inc, which went public in April, reported a 79 percent drop in quarterly profit as the company's year-ago results included more than $1 billion in income from discontinued operations.
Net income fell to $227 million, or 33 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $1.09 billion, or $2.16, a year earlier.
Excluding the impact of the discontinued operations, the company reported core pre-tax income of $336 million, compared with a loss of $6 million.
(Reporting by Anil D'Silva in Bangalore and and Peter Rudegeair in New York; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Mallya calls news of arrest "media hype" (Updates throughout, adds background)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, April 18 (Fitch) The decision to call an early general election does not alter our UK sovereign rating assessment, which remains focused on the country's economic growth prospects and public finances, Fitch Ratings says. Prime Minister Theresa May said today that she would ask the House of Commons to pass a motion calling for an election on 8 June. This requires a two-thirds majority, which is likely after opposition Labour lead