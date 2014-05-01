May 1 Auto-lender Ally Financial Inc, which went public in April, reported a 79 percent drop in quarterly profit as the company's year-ago results included more than $1 billion in income from discontinued operations.

Net income fell to $227 million, or 33 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $1.09 billion, or $2.16, a year earlier.

Excluding the impact of the discontinued operations, the company reported core pre-tax income of $336 million, compared with a loss of $6 million.

