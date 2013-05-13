BRIEF-Novation Cos, Novastar Mortgage file first amended disclosure statement
* Novation Companies-on April 4, co,novastar mortgage filed a first amended plan of reorganization amending proposed plan of reorganization-sec filing
May 13 Ally Financial Inc : * Bankruptcy examiner's report for residential capital llc has been filed under
seal -- lawyer for examiner
* Anterra announces extension of CCAA protection until June 2, 2017