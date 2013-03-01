BRIEF-ANZ Banking says new mortgage capital model expected to decrease level 2 CET-1 ratio by 26 basis points
June 1 Australia And New Zealand Banking Group Ltd
March 1 Ally Financial Inc said in a securities filing on Friday that the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has recently told the U.S. auto lender that it's being investigated for certain "retail financing practices."
Ally said in the filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that the probe could result in actions against the company.
An Ally spokeswoman declined to comment. Ally's lending includes retail financing and leasing for new and used vehicles for consumers.
Ally, the former financing arm of General Motors Co, is 74 percent owned by the U.S. government after a series of bailouts during the financial crisis.
June 1 Australia And New Zealand Banking Group Ltd
May 31 A Gabonese man who prosecutors say acted as a "fixer" helping a joint venture involving the hedge fund Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC bribe government officials in African countries was sentenced to two years in prison on Wednesday.