BRIEF-All companies of Groupe Kindy to be placed under legal liquidation
* ALL COMPANIES OF GROUPE KINDY, INCLUDING KINDY SA, THE HOLDING COMPANY LISTED ON ALTERNEXT, WILL SOON BE PLACED UNDER LEGAL LIQUIDATION
Dec 19 Ally Financial Inc, the U.S. auto lender 74 percent owned by the U.S. government, on Wednesday said it has repaid its remaining debt issued under a financial-crisis-era program designed to bolster confidence in the banking system.
The former auto lending arm of General Motors Co said it paid back $4.5 billion in debt guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp's Temporary Liquidity Guarantee Program. It repaid another $2.9 billion in debt issued under the program in October.
Ally continues to owe the government for a series of bailouts under the Troubled Asset Relief Program. Of the $17 billion it received, it has paid back $5.8 billion, including dividends.
* Azure Midstream Partners LP announces effectiveness of plan of liquidation