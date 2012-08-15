Aug 15 The U.S. Treasury on Wednesday said it appointed two directors to the board of auto lender Ally Financial Inc, which is 74 percent owned by the U.S. government after a series of bailouts during the financial crisis.

The addition of Henry Miller and Gerald Greenwald gives the Treasury its full allotment of six directors on the now 11-member board.

Miller is the retired co-founder of restructuring firm Miller Buckfire & Co. Greenwald is a founder of Greenbriar Equity Group, a private equity firm that focuses global transportation.

The appointments were approved on Wednesday at a meeting of Ally's common stockholders. Current board members were also re-elected.