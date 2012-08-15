Aug 15 The U.S. Treasury on Wednesday said it
appointed two directors to the board of auto lender Ally
Financial Inc, which is 74 percent owned by the U.S. government
after a series of bailouts during the financial crisis.
The addition of Henry Miller and Gerald Greenwald gives the
Treasury its full allotment of six directors on the now
11-member board.
Miller is the retired co-founder of restructuring firm
Miller Buckfire & Co. Greenwald is a founder of Greenbriar
Equity Group, a private equity firm that focuses global
transportation.
The appointments were approved on Wednesday at a meeting of
Ally's common stockholders. Current board members were also
re-elected.