Aug 1 Ally Financial Inc, the auto lender 74
percent owned by U.S. taxpayers, on Wednesday reported a
second-quarter loss as it took a $1.2 billion charge related to
the bankruptcy filing by its mortgage subsidiary.
The Detroit-based lender said it lost $898 million after
taking the previously disclosed charge, compared with a $113
million profit a year before.
Ally, previously known as GMAC Financial, was once the auto
lending arm of what is now General Motors Co. Its
Residential Capital mortgage unit filed for Chapter 11
bankruptcy court protection on May 14 in a move that aims to
protect the parent company from mortgage liabilities as it seeks
to repay government bailouts.