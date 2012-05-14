Air Berlin asks Berlin, NRW to consider state guarantees
FRANKFURT, June 8 Ailing German airline Air Berlin on Thursday said it has asked the German states of North-Rhine Westphalia and Berlin to consider granting possible loan guarantees.
NEW YORK May 14 Ally Financial's mortgage unit on Monday filed for bankruptcy and the auto lender said it will sell some international operations to help it get on a path to repaying $12 billion in bailout money.
Ally's mortgage unit, called Residential Capital, or ResCap, filed for bankruptcy protection in federal court in Manhattan under a plan that has the support of some of its creditors, although it is still expected to be a drawn-out and litigious process.
FRANKFURT, June 8 Ailing German airline Air Berlin on Thursday said it has asked the German states of North-Rhine Westphalia and Berlin to consider granting possible loan guarantees.
LONDON, June 8 Around US$300m of a US$1.1bn revolving credit loan for Noble Group has been sold to funds in the secondary loan market as banks seek to limit their losses as the company faces a potential restructuring, banking sources said on Thursday.