NEW YORK May 14 Ally Financial's mortgage unit on Monday filed for bankruptcy and the auto lender said it will sell some international operations to help it get on a path to repaying $12 billion in bailout money.

Ally's mortgage unit, called Residential Capital, or ResCap, filed for bankruptcy protection in federal court in Manhattan under a plan that has the support of some of its creditors, although it is still expected to be a drawn-out and litigious process.