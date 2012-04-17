* Residential Capital missed $20.1 million payment

* Former GM lending arm 73.8 percent owned by U.S. Treasury

By Rick Rothacker

April 17 Ally Financial Inc, the taxpayer-owned auto lender, said its Residential Capital mortgage unit had missed a bond interest payment due on Tuesday.

ResCap did not make a semiannual interest payment related to its $1.75 billion issue of 6.50 percent notes due in 2013, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday.

About $473 million of principal is outstanding on the notes, which bear interest at the rate of 8.5 percent annually under a 2005 agreement. That means ResCap missed a payment of about $20.1 million.

Under the agreement, the failure to pay interest on a payment date does not become a default unless the failure continues for 30 days, according to the filing. An Ally spokeswoman declined to comment on the filing.

The U.S. Treasury owns a 73.8 percent stake in Ally after its bailout of the lender during the financial crisis. The government injected more than $17 billion into the former lending arm of General Motors Co previously known as GMAC in 2008-2009 as its mortgage losses ballooned. Ally said it has since repaid $5.4 billion.

The lender had hoped to repay the government through an initial public stock offering, but last year it shelved those plans as problems mounted at ResCap and market conditions deteriorated amid the European debt crisis.

Ally is in talks to sell ResCap to Fortress Investment Group LLC through a bankruptcy process, people familiar with the matter have said. There is pressure to get a filing completed before mid-May, when ResCap faces a maturity on unsecured notes, according to the sources.

On Friday, Ally said in a filing that it had extended the maturity dates of funding arrangements it has with ResCap by one month to May 14. The parent company extended $1 billion in senior secured facilities and a $1.1 billion secured line of credit, but did not renew a $500 million unsecured credit facility.

Ally spokeswoman Gina Proia said the decision not to renew the unsecured facility was "consistent with Ally's mortgage risk reduction strategy."

"Extension of these facilities enables ResCap to have continued access to these funding sources while both companies continue to evaluate options related to the mortgage business," she said.

In January, Ally said it made a $196.5 million contribution to ResCap after the unit's net worth fell below a threshold required under the terms of certain credit facilities. The shortfall came after the lender said it would take a $270 million charge for its share of a national settlement with five mortgage lenders over foreclosure abuses.

Ally Chief Executive Officer Michael Carpenter has repeatedly emphasized that ResCap is a separate unit with a separate board that does not have unlimited support from its parent company.