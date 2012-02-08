Feb 8 Ally Financial Inc's mortgage unit
Residential Capital LLC is speaking with private equity firms
regarding selling itself to them through a pre-packaged
bankruptcy, Bloomberg said quoting people with knowledge of the
matter.
Fortress Investment Group, Cerberus Capital Management,
Centerbridge Capital and Leucadia National Corp are being
contacted by Ally to gauge their interest in the proposal,
Bloomberg said.
Ally, formerly known as GMAC Financial Services, is seeking
to limit the liabilities at the mortgage unit which is besieged
with lawsuits related to its mortgage-linked securities, the
report said.
The pre-packaged bankruptcy would allow Residential Capital
to reach agreements with creditors and stakeholders before
filing for court protection, the report said.
When contacted, Ally said it did not have any comment on the
matter.
Last week, the auto and mortgage lender, which is 73.8
percent-owned by the U.S. Treasury after a series of bailouts
during the financial crisis, posted a fourth-quarter loss on a
$270 million charge to cover expected regulatory penalties
levied against its mortgage unit.