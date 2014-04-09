Camping World-led group wins bankruptcy auction for Gander Mountain
April 28 Camping World Holdings Inc and a group of liquidators won a bankruptcy auction for Gander Mountain Co on Friday, according to bankruptcy court filing.
April 9 Ally Financial Inc's initial public offering has been priced at $25 per share, an underwriter said, valuing the bailed-out auto lender at about $12.04 billion.
Ally's IPO raised $2.38 billion, after the offering of 95 million shares was priced at the low end of its expected range. The company previously said it expected to price its offering at between $25-$28 per share.
The US Department of Treasury is offering all the shares of Ally.
Shares of the Detroit-based auto lender, which are expected to start trading on Thursday, will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ALLY." (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore)
NEW YORK, April 28 Puerto Rico's financial oversight board on Friday approved fiscal plans for four public agencies, including a liquidation of the island's Government Development Bank, as the struggling U.S. territory stares down a potential bankruptcy filing next week.