BRIEF-Fairfax India to acquire additional 10 pct interest in Bangalore International Airport Limited
* Fairfax India to acquire additional 10% interest in bangalore international airport limited
Feb 5 Ally Financial Inc, the auto lender 74 percent-owned by the U.S. government, posted a fourth-quarter profit, helped by a tax benefit.
The Detroit-based company, once the auto lending arm of General Motors Co, said it earned $1.44 billion, in the fourth quarter, compared with a loss of $206 million, a year earlier.
* Fairfax India to acquire additional 10% interest in bangalore international airport limited
* CNA announces Scott Weber as new general counsel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: