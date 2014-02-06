UPDATE 1-Japan's Abe cautions against Brexit regulation cliff edge
* Japanese companies are major investors in the UK (Adds quotes and detail)
(Corrects first paragraph Ally being majority owned by the U.S. government to partially owned)
Feb 6 Ally Financial Inc, the auto lender owned in part by the U.S. government, posted a lower quarterly profit, hurt by a $98 million charge related to a settlement with federal regulators.
The Detroit-based company, once the auto lending arm of General Motors Co, said net earnings fell to $104 million in the fourth quarter, from $1.44 billion a year earlier.
Last year's results got a boost from an $856 million tax benefit.
Ally had agreed to pay $98 million in December to settle allegations by regulators that it discriminated in auto lending against black, Hispanic and Asian/Pacific Islander borrowers. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Japanese companies are major investors in the UK (Adds quotes and detail)
LONDON, April 29 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that if the United Kingdom left the European Union with an abrupt change of rules for businesses then it could cause confusion for international firms.