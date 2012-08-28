* SEC examining mortgage loans bundled into securities
* SEC seeking due diligence documents
* Disclosure shows SEC still pursuing financial crisis cases
By Aruna Viswanatha and Rick Rothacker
WASHINGTON, Aug 28 The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission is investigating Ally Financial mortgage
unit Residential Capital for possible misconduct in its loan
origination and underwriting practices.
The SEC disclosed in court documents that it had issued a
formal order of investigation on Feb. 22 to probe possible fraud
in the offer and sale of mortgage-backed securities by ResCap.
The disclosure provides a clear sign that the SEC is still
making new pushes on inquiries, nearly four years after the peak
of the financial crisis, even as other cases are being wrapped
up.
Earlier this month, for example, Goldman Sachs said the SEC
had closed an investigation into a $1.3 billion subprime
mortgage deal without taking action.
The SEC disclosed the ResCap inquiry in a court request late
Monday to force R.R. Donnelley & Sons to turn over
certain due diligence records the company prepared for
investment banks that underwrote the ResCap securitizations
under investigation.
The agency said it needed the reports to determine whether
ResCap made "material misrepresentations or omissions about the
mortgage loan pools that backed the securitizations under
investigation."
ResCap filed for bankruptcy in May to shed liability for
mortgage-related claims that were weighing on Ally, the auto
lender which is still 74-percent owned by the U.S. government
after a series of bailouts during the financial crisis.
Last year Ally said it had received subpoenas from the SEC
and the Justice Department related to mortgage practices. The
SEC asked for materials provided to investors in mortgage
securitization transactions, among other documents, Ally said.
The Justice Department, Ally said, issued a broad request
for information "in connection with its investigation of
potential fraud related to the origination and/or underwriting
of mortgage loans."
It is unclear if the newly disclosed SEC investigation is
related to the previous inquiries.
Representatives of Ally and ResCap declined to comment. An
R.R. Donnelley representative did not respond to a request for
comment.
Ally said in its latest quarterly earnings report it faces
other mortgage-backed securities litigation, including lawsuits
from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and the Federal
Housing Finance Agency.