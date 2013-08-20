EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
Aug 20 Auto lender Ally Financial Inc said it will sell shares worth $1 billion to boost capital levels after failing the Federal Reserve's stress test earlier this year.
The company has entered agreements with some investors for a private placement of 166,667 shares of the company's common stock, Ally Financial said in a statement.
It agreed to pay $5.2 billion to repurchase all outstanding shares of the mandatorily convertible preferred securities held by the U.S. Treasury. It will also pay $725 million to terminate the Treasury's share adjustment right.
Ally was singled out as the weakest of 18 major banks in the Fed's stress test in March and has to resubmit its new capital plan by the end of September.
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has
LOS ANGELES/ SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 3 When Twitter goes public in coming weeks, one of the biggest winners will be a 47-year-old financier who guards his secrecy so zealously that he employs a person to take down his Wikipedia entry and scrub his picture from the Internet.