BRIEF-Terreis Q1 total rental income down at 15.9 million euros
* Q1 total rental income 15.9 million euros ($17.03 million) versus 16.6 million euros year ago
Sept 30 ALM Equity AB :
* Says it has sold properties NilhAsten 11 and 12 in Eskilstuna
* Says the deal takes the form of a company sale to a local property owner with an underlying property value of 14 million Swedish crowns
* The properties comprise 16 rental apartments of a total of 1,367 square meters and a garage
NEW YORK, April 19 Prospects for the euro zone economy have improved but the time to tighten policy has not yet come, two influential European Central Bank directors said on Wednesday, as the bank headed into its quiet period ahead of next week's policy meeting.