BRIEF-Banco BPM says 31.21 pct of 640 mln euro note buyback tendered
* 1.97 percent of 640 million euro subordinated note buyback tendered in period April 10 to April 14
Sept 26 Alm Equity AB
* Says Land and Environment Court (Mark- och Miljööverdomstolen) approves of zoning plan and it becomes final
* Says previously Land and Environment Court rejected zoning plan regarding property at Gröndal 1:1 and others
April 18 Peter Benoist, the former head of US distressed trading at Barclays, has set up Oakland Capital Partners to provide growth capital and management support to small businesses, according to sources.