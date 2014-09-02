UPDATE 2-Honda sees auto sales edging up, profit sliding in 2017/18
* Honda sees 705 bln yen operating profit, -16.1 pct from 16/17
Sept 2 Alma Market SA :
* Said on Monday it reported H1 revenue of 828.7 million zlotys versus 771 million zlotys a year ago
* Said H1 operating loss was 4.5 million zlotys versus a profit of 4.1 million zlotys a year ago
* Said H1 net loss was 11.2 million zlotys versus a loss of 3.1 million zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Honda sees 705 bln yen operating profit, -16.1 pct from 16/17
* SAIC has JVs with VW and GM, also makes its own brands (Adds details of results, context)