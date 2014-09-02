Sept 2 Alma Market SA :

* Said on Monday it reported H1 revenue of 828.7 million zlotys versus 771 million zlotys a year ago

* Said H1 operating loss was 4.5 million zlotys versus a profit of 4.1 million zlotys a year ago

* Said H1 net loss was 11.2 million zlotys versus a loss of 3.1 million zlotys a year ago

