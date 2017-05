Jan 7 Alma Media Oyj :

* Will acquire entire stock of JM Tieto Oy

* Says sellers are founder of JM Tieto and company's acting management

* Says during spring of 2015, JM Tieto will be reorganised to form a part of Kauppalehti business information services' operations

* Says parties have agreed not to disclose sale price Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)