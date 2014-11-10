Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 26
ZURICH, April 26 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
Nov 10 Alma Media Oyj :
* Monster.fi and Filosofian Akatemia (Academy of Philosophy) to cooperate on vocation works
* Monster.fi is Alma Media's job hunting service Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
ZURICH, April 26 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
PARIS, April 26 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.