Feb 4 Alma Media Oyj :

* Alma Media Kustannus Oy has initiated negotiations with Suomalainen Lehtipaino Oy concerning the divestment of Alma Media's newspaper business in Kainuu

* Says if divestment is realised, regional newspaper Kainuun Sanomat, town paper Koti-Kajaani and three subscribable local papers will be transferred to buyer about by middle of March