Sept 24 Alma Media Oyj

* Says Alma 360, a content agency under Alma Media, reshapes its organisation

* Says number of personnel in Alma 360 will be decreased by 12 people due to reorganisation

* Says Alma 360 Managing Director Petri Läntinen will leave the company

* Says search for a new head of Alma 360 will be launched immediately

* Says for present, Juha-Petri Loimovuori, Chairman of Board, will be in charge of operations of Alma 360 in addition to his own duties