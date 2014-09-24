Sept 24 Alma Media Oyj
* Says Alma 360, a content agency under Alma Media, reshapes
its organisation
* Says number of personnel in Alma 360 will be decreased by
12 people due to reorganisation
* Says Alma 360 Managing Director Petri Läntinen will leave
the company
* Says search for a new head of Alma 360 will be launched
immediately
* Says for present, Juha-Petri Loimovuori, Chairman of
Board, will be in charge of operations of Alma 360 in addition
to his own duties
