BRIEF-Ingenic Semiconductor receives patent license
* Says it received a patent license (No. ZL 2013 1 0269850.7), for a method of gesture recognition via two points touch, with patent valid for 20 years
HELSINKI, April 15 Alma Media Oyj : * Alma Media lowers its outlook for first half of 2014 * Says revenue for the first half of the year will be lower than the
corresponding period in 2013 * Says operating profit excluding non-recurring items will be below previous
estimate of 9 to 10.5 million euros in H1 of 2014 * Says starts saving programme, aims to achieve annual savings of EUR 1.5
million (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)
April 18 Baidu Inc said on Tuesday it would launch its self-driving car technology for restricted environment in July before gradually introducing fully autonomous driving capabilities on highways and open city roads by 2020.