HELSINKI, April 15 Alma Media Oyj : * Alma Media lowers its outlook for first half of 2014 * Says revenue for the first half of the year will be lower than the

corresponding period in 2013 * Says operating profit excluding non-recurring items will be below previous

estimate of 9 to 10.5 million euros in H1 of 2014 * Says starts saving programme, aims to achieve annual savings of EUR 1.5

million (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)