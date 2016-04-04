DUBAI, April 4 Saudi Arabia's Almarai Co
, the largest dairy company in the Gulf, said on Monday
shareholders approved a capital increase for the company through
bonus shares.
The shareholders meeting took place on Sunday, the company
said in a bourse statement. The shares were added to the funds
of shareholders on Monday and the fluctuation limits will be
based on a share price of 51.67 Saudi riyal ($13.78), a separate
statement said.
($1 = 3.7503 riyals)
(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Tom Arnold)